Wife plays dead as killers shoot taxi boss - Daughter watches as dad is shot 29 times

The wife of a Johannesburg taxi boss who was killed in a hail of bullets had to fake her own death to save herself.

Johnson Mdaka, 63, chairman of the Kempton Park Taxi Association (Keta), was shot 29 times in his home's driveway in Midrand on Tuesday in front of his wife and daughter.

Mdaka's wife Kelebone, 55, who was also shot during the attack while seated in the back seat of her husband's car, said she pretended to be dead.

"I didn't see anything. I heard a cracking sound and I felt heat in my back and something coming out of my armpit and then I bent down. I pretended like I was dead. They fired bullets until the gun was empty. His upper body was riddled with bullets. You could just see the holes," she said yesterday.

The bullet that hit Kelebone's back exited through her armpit. She said when the gunshots went silent, she tried to wake her husband up.

"I tried to wake him. I opened his mouth to help him breathe but he was gone. I have never seen a person killed in such a cruel manner. The word pain cannot describe how I feel right now."