Hawks ready to claw VBS looters

The Hawks' investigations into the mass looting of the VBS Mutual Bank is at a "critical stage", with arrests imminent.

This is according to the police's elite investigating unit's spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi, who told Sowetan yesterday their investigation into the looting of the bank was very complex.

It has, however, been more than a year since a report on the large-scale looting at the bank was released, and there are yet to be any arrests.

The report titled "The Great Bank Heist" exposed how the bank was defrauded of almost R2bn through a well-orchestrated scheme that benefitted more than 50 individuals, some receiving up to R325m.

In releasing the report , its author, advocate Terry Motau, recommended that immediate criminal charges be pursued against those who were implicated.

Mulaudzi described their investigation into VBS Mutual Bank as difficult and said they had to undertake their own probe because they could not rely on Motau's report.