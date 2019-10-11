Raid on Zandile Gumede and associates nets cars, cash, 10 homes

A total of 10 houses, 14 cars and an undisclosed sum of money were seized yesterday when the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit raided properties, including that of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

The seizure of properties, luxury cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede's multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.

The former mayor, along with councillor Mondli Mthembu, Sandile Ngcobo and 13 others, face a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender in relation to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract in 2016.

The raids, that started in the early hours of the morning, were conducted simultaneously on several properties, including Gumede's Umhlanga home and properties in Zimbali, Amanzimtoti and Inanda.

Sowetan understands that the Hawks and AFU seized assets of 16 individuals to the tune of R51m as well as 26 companies and two trusts that have not yet been quantified.