Makhura expected to alter cabinet - 1 male MEC likely to be axed today
Gauteng premier David Makhura is set to announce a change in his cabinet today where he is expected to replace one male MEC with a female.
Sowetan has it on good authority that following a week-long consultation, Makhura has decided to comply with the demands by the ANC to have a 60/40 gender split in his cabinet.
As things stand, there are five women and five male MECs in Makhura's cabinet which is not in line with the ANC national executive committee's decision that where there's a male premier, like in Gauteng, there should be more female MECs than males.
The ANC had given Makhura until today to comply with the NEC's order that was first made at its committee meeting in April and reiterated in July where the provincial leadership was taken to task for defying the order.
Makhura is keeping his cards close to his chest until he makes the announcement today where is likely to remove MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for economic development and agriculture Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, MEC for health Bandile Masuku or Lebogang Maile, MEC for human settlements.
While this issue has proven a headache for the provincial leadership, suggestions are Makhura is likely to remove Ramokgopa who, with an engineering degree, could be given a prominent position of CEO of either Prasa or Transnet.
Sowetan also understands that this was after consultations on three names, including Maile who enjoys political support and Mamabolo who represents the alliance partner SACP, pointed to Ramokgopa as his best bet.
He is likely not to remove Lesufi who is also his deputy in the provincial leadership.
However, this was left with Makhura to ponder on before making his decision.
According to sources, Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha and the ANC Women's League members, including Lindiwe Sisulu and Nomvula Mokonyane, complained at the July NEC gathering that Makhura was being given special treatment as opposed to other provinces who met the requirements on the gender issue.
In the end, the NEC resolved that Makhura's cabinet did not meet the gender parity requirements and demanded that the PEC convene a sitting to address the issue.