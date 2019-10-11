Makhura expected to alter cabinet - 1 male MEC likely to be axed today

Gauteng premier David Makhura is set to announce a change in his cabinet today where he is expected to replace one male MEC with a female.

Sowetan has it on good authority that following a week-long consultation, Makhura has decided to comply with the demands by the ANC to have a 60/40 gender split in his cabinet.

As things stand, there are five women and five male MECs in Makhura's cabinet which is not in line with the ANC national executive committee's decision that where there's a male premier, like in Gauteng, there should be more female MECs than males.

The ANC had given Makhura until today to comply with the NEC's order that was first made at its committee meeting in April and reiterated in July where the provincial leadership was taken to task for defying the order.

Makhura is keeping his cards close to his chest until he makes the announcement today where is likely to remove MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for economic development and agriculture Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, MEC for health Bandile Masuku or Lebogang Maile, MEC for human settlements.

While this issue has proven a headache for the provincial leadership, suggestions are Makhura is likely to remove Ramokgopa who, with an engineering degree, could be given a prominent position of CEO of either Prasa or Transnet.