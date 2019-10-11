South Africa

Makhura expected to alter cabinet - 1 male MEC likely to be axed today

By Kgothatso Madisa - 11 October 2019 - 10:10
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has so far defied an ANC NEC decision to fire one male MEC and replace him with a woman.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Gauteng premier David Makhura is set to announce a change in his cabinet today where he is expected to replace one male MEC with a female.

Sowetan has it on good authority that following a week-long consultation, Makhura has decided to comply with the demands by the ANC to have a 60/40 gender split in his cabinet.

As things stand, there are five women and five male MECs in Makhura's cabinet which is not in line with the ANC national executive committee's decision that where there's a male premier, like in Gauteng, there should be more female MECs than males.

The ANC had given Makhura until today to comply with the NEC's order that was first made at its committee meeting in April and reiterated in July where the provincial leadership was taken to task for defying the order.

Makhura is keeping his cards close to his chest until he makes the announcement today where is likely to remove MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for economic development and agriculture Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, MEC for health Bandile Masuku or Lebogang Maile, MEC for human settlements.

While this issue has proven a headache for the provincial leadership, suggestions are Makhura is likely to remove Ramokgopa who, with an engineering degree, could be given a prominent position of CEO of either Prasa or Transnet.

Ace Magashule says David Makhura will replace male MEC with a woman in next few days

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says Gauteng premier David Makhura would make changes to his cabinet in the next couple of days where he would ...
News
1 week ago

Sowetan also understands that this was after consultations on three names, including Maile who enjoys political support and Mamabolo who represents the alliance partner SACP, pointed to Ramokgopa as his best bet.

He is likely not to remove Lesufi who is also his deputy in the provincial leadership.

However, this was left with Makhura to ponder on before making his decision.

According to sources, Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha and the ANC Women's League members, including Lindiwe Sisulu and Nomvula Mokonyane, complained at the July NEC gathering that Makhura was being given special treatment as opposed to other provinces who met the requirements on the gender issue.

In the end, the NEC resolved that Makhura's cabinet did not meet the gender parity requirements and demanded that the PEC convene a sitting to address the issue.

'We are not going to wait for October' - ANC on Makhura axing male MEC

ANC top six officials have rejected the proposal by the ANC in Gauteng to delay implementing the order to drop one male MEC in Premier David ...
News
1 month ago

ANC Gauteng confirms decision to not axe male MEC

The ANC in Gauteng has officially confirmed the decision to defy an order by the party’s top structure to drop one male MEC for a ...
News
1 month ago

David Makhura to tell ANC party bosses why he won't replace one of male MECs with a woman

Gauteng premier David Makhura will tomorrow meet the ANC top national leadership to explain why he has defied an national executive committee ...
News
1 month ago

ANC Gauteng in dilemma over which male MEC to drop for a woman

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) cannot come to an agreement on which male MEC to drop from premier David Makhura’s executive for ...
News
1 month ago

X