Bradley Grobler punts for 'underdog' Molefi Ntseki
Bafana Bafana striker Bradley Grobler believes an "underdog" coach could be just what the national team needs.
Molefi Ntseki's appointment as Bafana coach, Safa was not welcomed by all in the football fraternity.
That's because Ntseki, the former under-17 national team boss, had never been a head coach at any PSL club before his sudden elevation.
Grobler knows a thing or two about unassuming coaches after finding success with Kaitano Tembo at SuperSport United. Tembo was an unfancied candidate when he took over at United but he proved his mettle by leading United to the MTN8 title last week.
"They [Ntseki and Tembo] have been in the game for a long time. They may not have the CV of people who have been head coaches for many years but they are very experienced," Grobler said.
"I have worked with coach Kaitano for many years and I have been fortunate to work with him for those years.
"With coach Molefi I think he just recently took over and the players are working hard to understand his methods. I think the national team can do well under his guidance."
Supporters will get a first glimpse of what life under Ntseki at Bafana will be like when they take on Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday. With a number of key players including Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba doubtful due to injury, Grobler could play a starring role in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.
"A striker is all about confidence and I want to contribute to the team against Mali if I play," he said.
"I just have to make sure I stay fit because it has been a problem over the past few years. It has been a frustrating past few years to be in and out of the team with injuries.
"I'm at an age where I am looking after myself and make sure I am available for every game possible."
