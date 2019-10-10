Bradley Grobler punts for 'underdog' Molefi Ntseki

Bafana Bafana striker Bradley Grobler believes an "underdog" coach could be just what the national team needs.

Molefi Ntseki's appointment as Bafana coach, Safa was not welcomed by all in the football fraternity.

That's because Ntseki, the former under-17 national team boss, had never been a head coach at any PSL club before his sudden elevation.

Grobler knows a thing or two about unassuming coaches after finding success with Kaitano Tembo at SuperSport United. Tembo was an unfancied candidate when he took over at United but he proved his mettle by leading United to the MTN8 title last week.

"They [Ntseki and Tembo] have been in the game for a long time. They may not have the CV of people who have been head coaches for many years but they are very experienced," Grobler said.