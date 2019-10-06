South Africa

Duduzane Zuma in the state capture commission hotseat on Monday

By Staff Reporter - 06 October 2019 - 10:47
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, will appear before the state capture commission on Monday. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

It's official: Duduzane Zuma will take the stand at the state capture commission.

Commission spokesman Rev Mbuyiselo Stemela confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning that Duduzane, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, will appear on Monday.

He is scheduled to take the stand at 10am.

Duduzane - who has been implicated in testimony at the commission and made a surprise appearance in November last year - indicated previously that he was willing to testify.

Stemela added in the statement that the commission's legal team was busy "identifying and/or consulting" with other witnesses to be called to appear in the next few weeks. 

- TimesLIVE

SABC CEO taken to Guptas within a week of landing job

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation chief executive Lulama Mokhobo said Hlaudi Motsoeneng took her to meet the Gupta family within a week ...
News
1 month ago

Zuma gets standing ovation from supporters at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago

