Accident expert to probe Watson's death in car crash

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter has been appointed to investigate the crash that claimed Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson’s life on.

This was revealed by SABC news on Tuesday morning, a day after the country woke-up to the death of the controversial businessman.Watson died after the car he was driving hit a concrete pillar next to OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park at about 5.30am.

Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.But his death has sparked controversy over its authenticity, with many commentators questioning why he had chosen to be travelling in a Toyota Corolla on the day. On social media sceptics also questionioned why his death came a day before he was scheduled to appear before the Sars inquiry, and also what he was doing next to the airport at 5.30am.

More questions were raised when it became clear on the accident scene that his car left no skid marks, which would have shown that he tried to stop the vehicle. Lotter has a huge task to now unravel the puzzle as to what happened during Watson’s death. Police said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Lotter testified as an expert witness in the trial of Duduzane Zuma, who was found not guilty of culpable homicide after a crash in 2014 in which a woman died.Watson has been heading Bosasa, now called African Global Operations, which secured billions of rands in tenders.

His former COO Angelo Agrizzi implicated him during the State Capture Commission. Agrizzi testified that the company kept a vault full of cash which it used to bribe prominent politicians for tenders. Watson, according to Agrizzi, knew about these bribes.

In March, former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter testified that Watson paid President Cyril Ramaphosa's son R500 000 from his personal account for his CR17 campaign for ANC presidency.