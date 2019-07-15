Zuma gets standing ovation from supporters at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Zuma received a standing ovation when he walked into the room as his supporters led by MK Military Veterans Association leader Kebby Maphatsoe and his close ally Des van Rooyen began to clap hands.

"Nxamala, sikulindele [we've been waiting for you]," one of the people in the public gallery shouted as Zuma walked in front of a large number of journalists who took pictures of him.

The crowd further shouted "Zuma, Zuma Zuma" as he went to the witness stand.

Zuma came in just a few minutes after his son Duduzane had arrived.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo immediately told the public that the former president was not compelled to appear before the commission.

"The commission is not mandated to prove any case against anybody but it is mandated to investigate allegation...," said Zondo.

He added that more leaders would still come before the commission. Zondo said Zuma had notified the commission that he had his reservation about the work being done by it. To this, Zondo said everyone was entitled to have an opinion about the commission.