Mcebisi Jonas' book seeks solution for country's parlous state

Mcebisi Jonas could have easily written a gripping tale of how he resisted a Faustian pact that would have seen him score a cool R600m and gain arguably the second most powerful portfolio in cabinet, the finance ministry.

When it comes to books in SA currently, nothing sells like state capture. And as someone who blew the whistle on the Guptas, and their associates trying to buy his soul one afternoon at their compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, Jonas is better placed than most to tell the story.

But in After Dawn - Hope After State Capture, Jonas does not dwell on the Guptas, and how they tried to steal our freedom and future right under our noses. Instead, the former deputy finance minister examines the factors, going as far back as the 1994 consensus that made transition to democracy possible, that would have made the Gupta-style state capture possible. Most importantly, Jonas analyses the severe economic crisis we are in, and suggests possible solutions.

It is Tuesday morning. We are at the offices of Pan Macmillan, the parent company to After Dawn's publishers, Picador Africa.

The offices, located in Melrose Estate, are barely three kilometres from the infamous Saxonwold compound. This prompts me to wonder, rather loudly, why Jonas has decided to write about economic and political policy option rather than the drama that took place when Duduzane Zuma, the favourite son of former president Jacob Zuma, took him from a Rosebank hotel to what is now popularly known as the Saxonwold shebeen.

Perhaps to be expected for a man who co-ran National Treasury as a deputy minister, it turns out Jonas' concerns go far beyond the Guptas and Zuma.