Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter hired to investigate Watson crash

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter has been appointed to investigate the crash that claimed Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson’s life.

This was revealed by SABC news on Tuesday morning, a day after the country woke-up to the death of the controversial business man.

Watson died after the car he was driving hit a concrete pillar next to OR Tambo Airport about 5.30am.

Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

His death was shrouded with controversy. People took to social media question why a rich man would leave his fancy car and choose to drive a Toyota Corrolla. There were also questions as to what he was doing next to the airport at 5.30am. More questions were raised when it became clear at the accident scene that his car left no skid marks, which would have shown that he tried to stop the vehicle.

Lotter has a huge task to now unravel the puzzle as to what happened during Watson’s death. Police said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Lotter testified as an expert witness in the trial of Duduzane Zuma, who was found not guilty of culpable homicide after a crash in 2014 in which a woman died.

Watson has been heading Bosasa, now called African Global Operations which secured billions of rands in government tenders.

His former COO Angelo Agrizzi implicated him during the State Capture Commission.

Agrizzi testified that the company kept a vault full of cash which it used to bribe prominent politicians for tenders. Watson, according to Agrizzi knew about these bribes.

In March, former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter testified that Watson paid President Cyril Ramaphosa's son R500 000 from his personal account for his CRL17 campaign.