Mayor Andrina Matsemela sues police officer for R10m for 'defamation'

Mogalakwena local municipality mayor is heading to court demanding R10m in a lawsuit against a police officer who accused her of killing his brother.

George Kekana, a local police officer and brother of slain Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) chairperson Valtyn Kekana, had allegedly accused mayor Andrina Matsemela of being responsible for his brother's assassination and that of ANC member Ralph Khanyane.

Kekana allegedly made the accusations during his brother's memorial service in July.

Khanyane and Kekana were shot by unknown men in Mokopane after attending a council meeting.

Matsemela, through her lawyer advocate Mphafolane Koma, told Sowetan they had served Kekana with R10m lawsuit for defamation.