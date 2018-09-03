How mayor 'blew' R70k

A Limpopo mayor has allegedly splurged almost R70000 on a three-day trip.

Andrina Matsemela, the mayor of Mogalakwena municipality in Mokopane, allegedly spent R67 000 on the business trip to Cape Town.

Matsemela, who was accompanied by her bodyguard, allegedly stayed in a five-star hotel for three nights, raking up a bill of more than R27 000.

The duo further allegedly spent R22 000 on plane tickets and R6500 for hiring an executive car.

The mayor allegedly raked up the bill while she was attending a South African Local Government Association (Salga) meeting in June last year.