Mayor slaps subordinate with R1 million rand lawsuit

A small Free State town’s mayor is suing one of her general workers for R1 million over a story that appeared in Sunday World in July.

Nketoana Local Municipality mayor Maditswako Mokoena slapped her subordinate Mangaliso Hlongwane with a hefty lawsuit for defamation of character.

To add salt to injury, Hlongwane has also been suspended from work after leading a service delivery march against his employer two weeks ago.

Mokoena’s lawyers, Alberts Attorneys sent a letter of demand to Hlongwane two weeks ago demanding a payment of R1 million within 10 days for soiling the reputation of their client.

The letter, which we have seen, reads in part: “A statement was made by yourself to a journalist Boitumelo Kgobotlo from a national newspaper, Sunday World, and as a result the following was publicized in a local newspaper:

“Assault victim and municipal worker, Mangaliso Hlongwane, told of how Maditswako slapped him across the face and punched him following a legal dispute.

“The mayor targeted me because even though I worked for the municipality, I am still a community activist, helping raise service delivery issues. They gave me this job to try and gag me, but I refuse to be bought.”

Hlongwane, 40, from Mamafubedu township outside Reitz, said he was shocked when he read the letter that was handed to him by the sheriff on Wednesday.