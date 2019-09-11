Radio stars stage stay away in solidarity with gender-based violence victims

Radio personalities including YFM DJ Khutso Theledi have staged a stay away in solidarity with victims of gender-based violence.

The #WithoutUs protests are intended to show men what the world would be like without women.

Khutso took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she had met with YFM management and informed them that she would not be hosting her mid-morning show.

"“On Wednesday 11th of Sep 2019, after having spoken to YFM management, I will not be hosting Krunch with Khutso, as myself & my producer Tumi are refraining from work to stand in solidarity to show what the world will be like without women,” she wrote.