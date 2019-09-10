Crime stats revisited: Murder, rape and violent crime – these are the numbers

The most recent spate of killings and rape has sparked outrage in SA, with the country having one of the world's highest murder rates.

Here are the stats released last year.

Killing of women

According to a 2018 Crime Against Women in South Africa Report by Statistics SA, a woman is murdered every three hours.

About 3,000 women were murdered last year - or one every three hours - which is more than five times higher than the global average, according to the World Health Organisation.

Killing of men

According to the South African Police Service data, 20,336 people were murdered in 2017/2018. The majority of the murder victims were adult men, accounting for 16,421 deaths. This is equal to one murder every 30 minutes.

Last year, TimesLIVE reported that more than 1,500 people are murdered every month in SA, with 57 people murdered a day.