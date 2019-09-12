Community wants justice after woman beheaded

Courtroom A in the Kempton Park magistrate's court was packed to capacity on Thursday as men and women gathered to demand justice for slain Sibongile Zenzile, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Zenzile was found beheaded at her Kempton Park flat on April 26 this year.

Concerned residents alerted metro police of foul play after Zenzile allegedly fought with her Senegalese boyfriend, Elhadji Adama Kebe.

Kebe, wearing a black bomber jacket, appeared briefly at the court on Thursday. During his appearance he maintained a straight posture with his hands around his waist.

Shortly after the gruesome discovery, 31-year old Kebe was arrested at a shop that he operated with Zenzile.

Days after she was found, neighbours and flatmates used her Facebook account to locate her family, who are based in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Jethro Mtshali, confirmed her head was later found in a fridge.