Solution to femicide and rape lies in hands of men

This past week has felt very bleak for many of us because it has put to the fore the worrying level that SA's femicide is at. It seems we have finally realised the weight of what it means to be a woman or child in SA.

We have been exposed to the anger, fear and terror women and children live with, every single day of their lives, because of men.

The terror they feel in their homes, outside their homes, at school, while walking in broad daylight and at work.

The difference is that women do not feel this way only for a week where issues around gender-based violence are all over the media.

This bleak feeling is how women and children feel every day solely because they have been made vulnerable by patriarchy, toxic masculinity, their gender or sexual orientation. We have seen cases where the victims only crime was being queer.

Unlike us men, women and children never get off days from the danger.