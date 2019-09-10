WATCH | Moving tributes shine light on murdered Natasha Conabeer's singing talent

As tributes poured in for Durban woman Natasha Conabeer, who died on Monday after going missing for three weeks, social media users shared a video of her singing talent.

In the video, which Conabeer originally shared on Instagram in 2017, she sings her own rendition of Labrinth's 2014 ballad, 'Jealous'.

Conabeer's childhood friend Zamambo Mkhize, who went to school with her at Inanda Seminary, described her as an amateur singer with a beautiful voice. "She was self-taught and loved to sing," she said.

Mkhize said Conabeer shared the videos with her close friends and sometimes on her social media.