Angry family of beheaded teacher in fight with cops outside court

The family of a murdered teacher who has not been buried due to missing body parts has been involved in a skirmish with police outside the Burgersfort regional court in Limpopo.

In a video circulating on social media, a group of angry people are seen fighting with police, shortly after the murder case against Precious Magabane’s boyfriend and his friend was postponed.

After the accused were arrested, they showed police where her body parts were hidden. However, police could only recover the 33-year-old’s head and intestines at the location pointed out by the accused in Burgersfort.

On Monday, the group is seen assaulting and dragging down a female cop onto the dusty ground and repeatedly kicking her. The video further shows the mob restricting other police from saving the troubled female cop.

One of the male cops then intervened and saved his colleague from receiving a barrage of kicks while others watched on. Magabane’s sister Jennifer Zungu, 48, said she had to be taken to hospital for leg injuries after police pushed her.