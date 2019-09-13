Thandiswa Mazwai calls off her Amandla Womxn Fest
Singer and activist Thandiswa Mazwai has postponed the women-only concert due to rising femicide cases in the country.
KingTha broke the news on social media and expressed that because there is so much pain and violence in the country at the moment she isn't able to give the festival "the mental space" it needs right now.
The Amandla Womxn Fest was set to take place on September 21 at the Newtown Music Factory.
The singer asked her followers, "Where can we search, in our African knowledge systems, to find healing practices that can help us cope with the complexity of the human condition and experience?"
She explained that #AmandlaWomxnFest began as a space of refuge and celebration but she felt that Mzansi needed more healing work.
"Something more intentional. Ma-Afrika sawunyangwa ngubani? (Who will heal us?) I for one have not healed my heart enough to be able to carry yours at this time. Thank you for your continued support and love."
According to the star, the show is a space to create empowering partnerships between "womxn" as well as give "womxn" the short break that they deserve.
While those who purchased tickets will be refunded, they will definitely miss talks from notable speakers, poetry, a market and live music performances.
