Thandiswa Mazwai calls off her Amandla Womxn Fest

Singer and activist Thandiswa Mazwai has postponed the women-only concert due to rising femicide cases in the country.

KingTha broke the news on social media and expressed that because there is so much pain and violence in the country at the moment she isn't able to give the festival "the mental space" it needs right now.

The Amandla Womxn Fest was set to take place on September 21 at the Newtown Music Factory.

The singer asked her followers, "Where can we search, in our African knowledge systems, to find healing practices that can help us cope with the complexity of the human condition and experience?"