Beheaded woman and her lover quarreled

Neighbours at an apartment in Kempton Park, where a woman was killed and her head was cut off, have told how the couple regularly fought.

Residents of the complex told Sowetan that an argument between two lovers had sparked the deadly fight. The 31-year-old boyfriend of the deceased was arrested at a shop that he ran with the deceased on Friday afternoon.

Kempton Park police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said the accused pointed out where he kept the head.

He made his first court appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate's court yesterday, where he faced a charge of murder. He was not asked to plead.

"The victim's family has not yet been notified," said Mtshali. The matter was postponed to next week.