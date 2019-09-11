Elijah Mhlanga in hot water over sexist tweets

Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has subpoenaed the spokesperson for the department of basic education following his alleged sexist tweets.

Elijah Mhlanga and director-general Matanzima Mlweli were called to a meeting by the CGE following Mhlanga's tweets last month.

Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the CGE met with the two after it had been inundated with lots of complaints as a result of the tweets associated with #readtolead

Last month, Mhlanga posted a series of pictures of semi-naked women apparently in an effort to encourage the public, and particularly young people, to read.

In the first picture of a woman wearing a grey body top revealing her oily breasts and most of her body, @ElijahMhlanga wrote: "Reading for leisure is also therapeutic. It relaxes the mind, body and soul."