Reforming your own humanity first, is key solution

The death of Uyinene Mrwetyana last week shifted the South African collective consciousness.

Through their mourning, predominantly black women and queer people started a revolution, not only on social media, but also in the streets, demanding an end to gender-based violence and its foundations in toxic masculinity.

Close to 10,000 names of men and women, queer and non-queer, were revealed as rapists and abusers through anonymous Twitter accounts, some of which have been suspended.

The week has taken its toll - physically, psychologically and emotionally and we are still going through it. The conversations around the issues of gender-based violence have been predictably disappointing, particularly on the part of men and non-queer people.

The commitment to tunnel vision and territoriality over trauma is telling of a bigger South African problem: essentialism.