South Africa

UKZN suspends lectures to show 'zero tolerance' to gender-based violence

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 09 September 2019 - 10:51
Students at UKZN's Howard College campus held a prayer gathering and staged a peaceful march in solidarity with #UyineneMrwetyana on September 9 2019.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme on Monday in support of the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

University spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said lectures would resume on Tuesday. He said the university had taken the decision to show support and stand in solidarity with the nation "as we express a zero tolerance stance to gender-based violence in our society".

The ANC Women's League has called on South African women to stay away from both "paid and unpaid work" on Monday as part of a stand against violence against women. 

