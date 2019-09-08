Focus on boys in the fight against gender-based violence, says SACP

Focus on the boy child is one of the important factors in the fight against gender-based violence, the SA Communist Party declared at its "Augmented Central Committee" meeting this weekend.

So far the focus has been on women who are mostly at the receiving end of gender-based violence but the SACP believes that focus should also be put on boys who grow up to become men who perpetrate violence.

“The Central Committee stressed the increased importance of proper socialisation and equal treatment of all children, including now the necessity to focus on both the girl and the boy child,” SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande said on Sunday.

The party's central committee said its been correct to focus on the girl child but also it was time now for "equal focus on the boy child because your main perpetrators of violence are men and we need to combat this early by also focusing on the boy child”.

The SACP resolved that it would intensify its campaign against violence in general. This comes after harsher actions against perpetrators of sexual violence following several cases of rape and femicide in recent days.