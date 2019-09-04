Men, hang your heads in shame - President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African men must hang their heads in shame over the continued killing of women.
Ramaphosa and other political leaders yesterday spoke out following the killings of a University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, allegedly by a Post Office employee, as well as the murder of female boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels by her estranged policeman lover.
"We have just commemorated Women's Month. Sixty-three years after the women of 1956 marched for the right to live in freedom, women in this country live in fear, not of the police but of their brothers, sons, fathers and uncles. We should all hang our heads in shame," he said.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country was in crisis and that this was not a country he would want to live in.
"We need to act and we need to act decisively. This matter has gone on for far too long and as a citizen of this nation I don't want to live in a country where our sisters walk around and feel, as the slogan has been going, are they next," Maimane said.
The EFF said the killings were not isolated cases and were further proof that the country was up in arms against women.
"This war requires a decisive response which must begin with all men in our country accepting that they are trash. We can never solve a problem when we keep denying it," said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Deputy president David Mabuza, Moral Regeneration patron, said there had been a breakdown of the moral fibre of the society.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.