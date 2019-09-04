Men, hang your heads in shame - President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African men must hang their heads in shame over the continued killing of women.

Ramaphosa and other political leaders yesterday spoke out following the killings of a University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, allegedly by a Post Office employee, as well as the murder of female boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels by her estranged policeman lover.

"We have just commemorated Women's Month. Sixty-three years after the women of 1956 marched for the right to live in freedom, women in this country live in fear, not of the police but of their brothers, sons, fathers and uncles. We should all hang our heads in shame," he said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country was in crisis and that this was not a country he would want to live in.