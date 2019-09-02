Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels murder accused dies in hospital

Seargant Bulelani Manyakama, accused of killing in cold blood boxing and karate champion Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels has died.

This was confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa on Tuesday.

Seisa told DispatchLIVE: "The tactical response team member who was in hospital after shooting his girlfriend the female boxer and who also shot his girlfriend's mother, has been certified dead today ... at an East London hospital, the same suspect was supposed to appear before court for the same alleged offences."

DispatchLIVE understands that Manyakama died due to severe head injuries he suffered after he collided with another vehicle in Peddie minutes after shooting Jegels and her mother, Rita on the Voortrekker Road in East London.

During the accident, two people were killed while a third passenger was left injured. Manyakama was admitted at St Dominic's Hospital in East London.