South Africa

IN QUOTES | All women are prey for deeply violent men who feel entitled: EFF

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 05 September 2019 - 06:56
EFF's Mmabatho Mokause says young women like Uyinene Mrwetyana join a list of thousands of other women who are raped, maimed, beaten, enslaved, emotionally molested, and brutally killed by men in this country. File photo.
EFF's Mmabatho Mokause says young women like Uyinene Mrwetyana join a list of thousands of other women who are raped, maimed, beaten, enslaved, emotionally molested, and brutally killed by men in this country. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

"Our country is under attack. Our sisters and girl children are under attack," said EFF MP Mmabatho Olive Mokause in her speech to parliament on gender-based violence. 

On Tuesday, MPs debated gender-based violence in the country to mark the end of Women's Month.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa called the news of the rape and murder of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and many others this week a "dark period".

Here is Mokause's speech in six powerful quotes:

Killing of women and children

"This can never be business as usual as some of our benches are portraying it to be. Our country is under attack.

"Our girl child, our sisters, are under attack, but this remains business as usual for the ruling party."

Another statistics 

"These young women join a list of thousands of other women who are raped, maimed, beaten, enslaved, emotionally molested, and brutally killed by men in this country.

"The perpetrators of these vile acts are likely never to pay for their sins because our criminal justice system is fraught with inefficiencies."

Mokause was referring to the recent deaths of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels, and Janika Mallo, who were all killed by men in the past week.

I'm scared for the safety of my daughters, other kids and women

SA is becoming so hostile for its womenfolk that those who can do so travel just to breathe and walk as normal
Opinion
1 day ago

Nowhere to hide for women

"For many women in this country, a simple journey to the post office, a short drive to the gym, a visit to a beloved uncle, may very well lead to a bloody termination of life.

"There is nowhere to hide for women, regardless of the socio-economic position one may be in; all women are targeted as prey for the deeply violent men who feel entitled to women’s bodies."

Enough is enough

"We can no longer continue as business as usual, we can no longer fold our arms as lawmakers in this country. 

"We need to enforce education against patriarchy and sexism, complemented by legislation to protect and promote women’s liberation and the close monitoring of the implementation thereof in order to realise real women empowerment."

Past 25 years 

"Women have suffered most from the neoliberal reality of the past 25 years. The vicious circle of triple oppression, based on race, class and gender, has not been broken for black women in particular.  The EFF recognises that while patriarchy and sexism are pervasive in our society, it is black women who suffer the most from gender-based violence."

'You could be next', that's the feeling SA women live with daily

Cornered. Vulnerable. Afraid.
Opinion
1 day ago

Half-hearted interventions

"Up to now, interventions for dealing with violence against women have been superficial, half-hearted and based on the wrong understanding of the root causes of the vulnerability of women.

"Across all party lines, it's time women stood up and said this has gone too far, and it cannot go on any longer." 

Anger and outrage followed the discovery of the body of missing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana on September 02, 2019. She had been missing since August 24. A 42-year-old man who worked at the Clareinch Post office allegedly confessed to the rape and murder. Gender-based violence has been a national issue in South Africa for years, with 3 915 women and children being murdered in 2018.

Men must stop being defensive

On Monday night as students on various campus held night vigils for University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was murdered by a man, the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Society at large perpetuates gender-based violence

Many say that this year's Women's Month ends on a very sad note which is true, but it also ends on a real note.
Opinion
2 days ago

Bring on the chemical castration for rapists, says ANCWL

The ANC Women's League wants the country to consider chemical castration against men found guilty of rape.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X