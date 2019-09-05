IN QUOTES | All women are prey for deeply violent men who feel entitled: EFF

Nowhere to hide for women

"For many women in this country, a simple journey to the post office, a short drive to the gym, a visit to a beloved uncle, may very well lead to a bloody termination of life.

"There is nowhere to hide for women, regardless of the socio-economic position one may be in; all women are targeted as prey for the deeply violent men who feel entitled to women’s bodies."

Enough is enough

"We can no longer continue as business as usual, we can no longer fold our arms as lawmakers in this country.

"We need to enforce education against patriarchy and sexism, complemented by legislation to protect and promote women’s liberation and the close monitoring of the implementation thereof in order to realise real women empowerment."

Past 25 years

"Women have suffered most from the neoliberal reality of the past 25 years. The vicious circle of triple oppression, based on race, class and gender, has not been broken for black women in particular. The EFF recognises that while patriarchy and sexism are pervasive in our society, it is black women who suffer the most from gender-based violence."