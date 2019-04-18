Let's back noble Idai initiative

The humanitarian aid for the victims of the catastrophic tropical Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi has been put in place by the music industry and we are heartened by this noble gesture.

The storm, which is one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to hit the continent, killed more than 1,000 people in the three neighbouring countries. It also left thousands of people displaced and others missing.

The severe flooding also resulted in the outbreak of cholera and malaria in the affected areas.

As the three countries are grappling with the effects of the deadly storm, the music industry has raised its hand to assist the victims - thanks to the initiative by humanitarian Rejoice Nxumalo.