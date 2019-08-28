ANC wants special funeral for building mogul Dr Thandi Ndlovu

The late Dr Thandi Ndlovu is set to be afforded a special official provincial funeral.

The ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte revealed this during the late Struggle stalwart's and construction mogul's memorial service held yesterday in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

"We did ask that comrade Thandi be specially honoured by the government, and she is being given a special funeral, provincial, and we are very grateful to the government for doing [so] because she deserves it," Duarte said.

However, the Gauteng government said the matter was yet to be finalised.

"The matter is still being discussed, nothing has been finalised. Permission must be sought from the presidency, only then can we confirm and provide details," said premier David Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.