Young mom killed as she walked home

A 28-year-old mother of two was stabbed four times and killed in the streets while carrying her one-year-old daughter.

Ntwanano Baloyi from Tsakane informal settlement in Giyani, Limpopo, was attacked allegedly by a jealous ex-lover.

She was killed while walking home after visiting a a local tuckshop owner.

The shop owner, Connie Maswanganyi, who is also Baloyi's friend, said Baloyi had recently said her ex-boyfriend was threatening to kill her.

"I don't know her ex-boyfriend because I have never met him. I know her daughter's father and I know that they were in love," she said.

Maswanganyi said she spent a few hours with Baloyi watching a series of local soapies in her house on the day of her murder.