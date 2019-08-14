Taxi driver dead, 22 pupils injured in head-on collision in North West

Education authorities appealed to public transport drivers to exercise extra caution on the road after one driver died and 22 pupils from different schools were involved in a "terrible" head-on collision in the North West.

The collision, between two Quantum taxis, happened in Klerksdorp.

"The pupils were travelling to their different schools at the time of the accident. The injured learners were transported to Ancron and Tshepong hospitals in Klerksdorp," said education department spokesperson Elias Malindi.

One of the taxi drivers died at the scene. Five pupils were reported to be in a critical condition.