No toyi-toyi over innocent lives lost in taxi crashes

A couple of weeks ago there was a horror crash on the road to Durban, a multiple-vehicle accident which included two taxis. Many people died.

It made me sick to see the bodies, strewn all over the road.

A week ago, 24 taxi passengers died instantly when their vehicle and a bus crashed. A few days later more people were snuffed out in a taxi collision.

These incidents point to just another day in SA. South Africans drive too fast, overtake with alacrity and no regard for their or the safety of others. The human brain is the fastest computer on the planet in its ability to track oncoming vehicles and the time we have to overtake and get back safely into the left lane in the face of an oncoming vehicle, is incredible.

We are amazing but I must say that half the drivers just do not possess the brain power or the training/experience, to make the necessary calculations in order to drive safely. They just don't perform the rudimentary calculations which are required on a second-to-second basis while driving on any road.