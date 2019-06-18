Use the law to end road carnage

The long weekend that we were looking forward to has come and gone.

The Youth Day weekend had various activities, including drinking parties and political parties holding rallies on Sunday to pay tribute to the heroes and heroines of the June 16 uprising. On the same day, fathers were spoilt rotten by their children and loved ones as they celebrated Fathers' Day.

But there was nothing to celebrate about SA's track record as far as road fatalities are concerned. Up to 40 people, including children, perished in horrific car accidents, thanks to reckless and negligence driving.

In the "worst collision" of the long weekend, 24 youths perished when their overloaded minibus taxi collided head-on with a bus in Limpopo.

According to authorities, the 14-seater vehicle was crammed with 25 people.

This shows how unruly some drivers can be as far as the observance of the traffic laws are concerned.