40 people perish in road carnage over long weekend

About 40 people perished on SA roads while dozens suffered injuries in what has been described as one of the "bloodiest weekend".

Five car crashes in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West claimed 39 lives, with one crash in which a minibus and a bus collided on the R81 in Limpopo, claiming 24 lives on Sunday.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which is investigating the three major crashes at the long weekend, said the taxi was overloaded by "at least 10 passengers".

RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said: "This was the bloodiest weekend we have experienced and it again points to recklessness and negligence by drivers."

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the "worst collision" of the weekend had 24 fatalities. "The last weekend similar to this one was three years ago, where we had that bus accident with people from an ANC election manifesto where drivers were changing seats."

He labelled this weekend's crashes as a setback. "We just come from the Easter weekend where there was a huge decline in road fatalities. This is really a setback, particularly when one considers that these were avoidable incidents. collisions are due to reckless driving."