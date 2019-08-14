R120m up for grabs in PowerBall jackpot after no one won latest draw

National lottery operator Ithuba says not a single person was able to match the six winning PowerBall numbers on the R110m Tuesday draw.

This has led to the operator upping the stakes to a whopping R120m for Friday's (August 16) draw.

Ithuba said if there was a winner on Friday, he or she would join the list of the richest winners.

"If won on Friday, the winner will join the list of the richest PowerBall winners in the history of the African lottery, said Ithuba spokesperson Naledi Masopha.

Masopha said one player won R145m in August 2018 while the biggest winner bagged a massive R232m in February 2019.

The R145m PowerBall jackpot was a 34-year-old engineer based in Secunda. In an interview at the Ithuba offices in Sandton, the man said that he could not believe he had won and that his life would change for the good.

The R232m winner was a 50-year-old Capetonian who said the winnings would open many doors for him. "For me it will open doors for my kids' education because that is very important to me. I'm very happy, and I'm glad," he said in a clip posted on the eNCA news channel's Twitter feed at the time.