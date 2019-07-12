Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of culpable homicide on Friday.

Phumzile Dube‚ mother to a young daughter‚ died after Zuma's Porsche was involved in a collision with the minibus on the M1‚ near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg‚ in 2014.

Her family travelled to court on Friday to hear the verdict.

Supported by former president Jacob Zuma and his sister Duduzile‚ he heard magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase declare that there was no evidence that he had failed to keep a proper look out. There was an unforeseeable puddle of water and there was no proof that even by reducing his speed‚ Zuma would have prevented aquaplaning.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially decided not to prosecute Zuma due to "insufficient evidence".

However‚ the matter was referred to a magistrate for an inquest to determine whether the accident was caused by human error.

In December 2014‚ the inquest‚ held at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court‚ found that negligence by Zuma was the cause of Dube's death.

However‚ after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit applied to privately prosecute Zuma‚ the NPA reversed its initial decision and announced it would prosecute Zuma last year.