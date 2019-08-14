NHI is here to stay: Cyril Ramaphosa

"I would like to say that the NHI is here to stay. Whether people like it or not, it's going nowhere," said the president to loud applause.

Earlier, while speaking about the economy, Ramaphosa said that his government would hold another investment summit in November.

He emphasised the need for investment, but cautioned that infighting in the ANC was chasing foreign investors away.

"They don't want to see us fighting among ourselves... They think that there is political instability and they walk away with their dollars and their euros and their pounds," said Ramaphosa.

He said his government was focusing the economy to ensure sustainable growth.

Ramaphosa said they needed to work together because where there is unity, there is growth.

"We will turn our economy around, we are going to turn it around whether people like it or not. We are going to do it because we have it within us to be able to focus more closely to what needs to be done. And we are going to do, watch this space," he said.