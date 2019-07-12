Doctors‚ nurses‚ dentists and hospitals will treat everyone when National Health Insurance (NHI) is rolled out‚ selecting them on the basis of how sick they are‚ rather than on their ability to pay‚ says health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

On Friday morning‚ Mkhize gave parliament more details on how NHI would work.

Cabinet approved the NHI bill on Thursday‚ moving it to parliament for debate.

In its draft form in 2018‚ the bill suggested NHI would be a single government-run medical fund‚ financing health services for rich and poor‚ and reporting to the minister of health.

It is not clear what changes have been made to the bill by government since last year.

Mkhize said on Friday that under NHI‚ healthcare would be the same for everyone‚ private and public‚ saying health workers "will be available to provide services equally".

"Currently‚ poor people often get second-rate healthcare‚ while wealthier people are able to afford good treatment. The power lies in our hands ... NHI is a way of providing good healthcare to all our people."

Experts and companies have questioned how NHI would be funded. Estimates of the annual cost have ranged between R259bn and R350bn.