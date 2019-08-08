Your taxes will increase to fund NHI, leaked copy of bill shows

The bill explains that a single fund will buy healthcare, medicines, supplies and pay doctors and hospitals for all South Africans. It will be called the National Health Insurance Fund.

Users will have to register to receive the service, which will be free of charge.

Providers - doctors, nurses, specialists, pharmacies, hospitals, private and clinics - will have to register to provide their services. They must be accredited to provide care and pass standards set by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC).

The bill says an NHI Fund that buys all the health services in the country will be paid for by an increase in taxes and money from existing taxes. It suggests a payroll tax, paid by employer and employee. It also says there will be an increase in personal income tax.

On top of this, the medical aid tax credits currently given to people on medical schemes - who do not generally use state services - will be stopped and paid into the NHI Fund.