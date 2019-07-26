'We won't allow medical aids to cripple NHI,' Zweli Mkhize

Medical aid schemes will be allowed to exist when National Health Insurance is rolled out, after employers or employees have paid their premiums for the fund, says health minister Zweli Mkhize.

He also said that the private medical industry was lobbying against NHI but he would not allow them to derail it

"Are you saying because of private self-interest, must we compromise the lives of South Africans?"

Mkhize was talking at a presentation that discussed a detailed report giving feedback on 11 NHI pilot projects that showed mixed success and failure.

Mkhize told the Board of Healthcare Funders conference this week that the role of medical aid schemes would change with NHI.