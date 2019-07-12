The National Health Insurance Bill has been approved by cabinet and sent to parliament for discussion‚ bringing it one step closer to becoming law.

Here is what you need to know:

The final draft of NHI Bill has not yet been tabled in parliament or made public‚ but the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed some details in his speech to parliament on Friday.

1. NHI will share all the money available for healthcare among ALL people‚ suggesting medical aid premiums will be added to single-government run fund. Mkhize: "NHI is a way of providing good healthcare for all by sharing the money available for healthcare among all our people. The health benefits that you received will depend on how sick you are and not on how wealthy you are."

2. Services will be for everyone‚ suggesting hospitals will not be divided into public and private facilities. Mkhize: "Hospitals‚ clinics‚ doctors‚ specialists‚ dentists‚ nurses and all other health workers will also be available to provide services equally."

3. The health department wants more money from Treasury if NHI is to work. Mkhize said the funding shortfall for health department must be corrected "without further delay".

4. The health department has admitted there is a severe shortage of staff with more than 4‚100 vacant doctors posts in hospitals - that must be resolved before NHI. Mkhize said there are 4‚143 medical officers‚ (doctors) 3‚932 nurses posts that are unfilled He said there were plans to fill 2‚689 doctors posts and 2‚371 nurses posts.

He also said there were too many people working as administrators in provincial and national health rather than on the frontline.