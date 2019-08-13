DA leader Mmusi Maimane challenges the legality of NHI Bill

The DA has questioned the constitutionality of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to get legal opinion on it.

The NHI Bill, which was formally tabled before parliament last week, seeks to have a universal healthcare system controlled by the state.

Coming at a cost of R250bn, the bill - if passed - will see most of healthcare institutions in the country being free of charge. As it stands, there are public and private healthcare institutions, with the latter mostly used by the affording few who have medical aid. The NHI system aims to remove the affordability factor in the healthcare sector.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday said that the Bill will destroy private healthcare – something he believes would be catastrophic given the poor state of the public healthcare.

“The ANC seems to think that in order to fix state hospitals, private sector healthcare needs to be destroyed. Instead of focusing attention on fixing the current condition of our public healthcare system, the ANC government has introduced a scapegoating piece of legislation in the form of the NHI,” said Maimane.