Cyril Ramaphosa not ready to disclose his donors

President Cyril Ramaphosa's court victory over public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to secure the suspension of her remedial action on the Bosasa donation, means he can now focus on the judicial review of her report.

Yesterday, the North Gauteng High Court suspended Mkhwebane's remedial action on her report in which she found that Ramaphosa misled parliament about his knowledge of donors to his campaign. But now the battle between the two will shift to Thursday where the president is seeking urgent relief to seal some of the documents used by Mkhwebane in her investigation of the Bosasa donation to the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa has argued that Mkhwebane may have illegally obtained financial records of his campaign which have now been leaked to the media.