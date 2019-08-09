Women will get more economic empowerment from state: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday all government plans and budgets will have to include gender-specific delivery targets.

This is in terms of a Gender-Responsive Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, Evaluation and Auditing Framework recently approved by cabinet.

“These commitments will be written into the performance agreements of ministers, premiers, directors-general and all senior managers in the public service,” he told a #WomensDay2019 event at the Vryburg showgrounds in the North West, in a speech shared by the presidency.

Ramaphosa said further: “As we expand our work in special economic zones, we will have a specific programme to support women’s participation across the value chain, and bring more women into the Black Industrialists Programme."

“This programme, although only five years old, has already achieved its five-year target for women entrepreneurs. It has approved R6.6bn for women-owned businesses against a target of R4.4bn.”