Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action

By Kgothatso Madisa - 12 August 2019 - 11:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been granted an interdict suspending implementation of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action in her report on his presidential campaign.

In her report, Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa misled parliament about his knowledge around people who funded his campaign and directed him to disclose the names of all his funders.

She also directed the national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi to investigate possible money laundering based on prima facie evidence before her.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the remedial action be suspended until Ramaphosa’s judicial review of Mkhwebane’s entire report is concluded.

Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane reached a mutual agreement through a draft order that the remedial action be suspended and prevented Batohi, the national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and the National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise from acting on the report.

“The remedial orders … of the public protector’s report number 37 of 2019/20 of 19 July 2019 are suspended pending the final determination of Part B [judicial review] of the application," the court said.

“The first respondent [public protector] is interdicted from enforcing the remedial orders pending the final determination of Part B of the application.”

New information has surfaced about the public protector's probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa. On August 3 2019, News24 claimed that leaked emails showed Ramaphosa had known who funded his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency. The emails allegedly show that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan played a central role in raising funds for the campaign. Ramaphosa was consulted about plans to approach donors, including Greek shipping tycoon Tony Georgiades, who was linked to the controversial arms deal, and a ''politically connected socialite'' previously suspected of smuggling gold out of SA.

