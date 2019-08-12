Reveal funders of all ANC leadership candidates - SACP

“It would be appropriate for the ANC members and the public at large to receive a full disclosure of the sources of all the funds that were donated, received and used in the course of the contest, regardless of candidates involved.”

Financial information and transactions related to Ramaphosa’s campaign were leaked last week revealing who donated and allegedly benefited from the CR17 campaign.

The allegation claimed that ANC heavyweight Enoch Godongwana was among a number of people who were paid for working on the campaign.

Godongwana was said to have received at least R400,000 while his adviser Marion Sparg allegedly got R2.4m and the recently appointed small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni got R5m.

Ramaphosa has since hauled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court over the leak of the information that only her office was in possession of.

The SACP believes it would be in the ANC’s interests “to consider regulating funding for internal leadership campaigns as strongly argued by the president himself prior to and at the last NEC [national executive committee] meeting".

“The issues of party funding both for individuals and their parties must be comprehensively addressed by parliament…”

Public hearings conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the Political Party Funding Act are currently being held. However, the ANC has already warned that the act should not over-regulate political funding as that could discourage private donations.

Among its key objectives, the act seeks to provide for and regulate the public and private funding of political parties and to regulate disclosure of donations received.