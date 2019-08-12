Donor leak a major blow for Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to prevent details of his CR17 campaign donors from being made public suffered a major blow after a Sunday newspaper leak yesterday

On Thursday, Ramaphosa's lawyers requested that the court make a determination on how confidential transactions were sourced by the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her investigation into the CR17 campaign donation.

Yesterday, the Sunday Independent released details of people who funded the CR17 campaign and even the names of politicians who were paid after he ascended to power in Nasrec.

Ramaphosa's fight with Mkhwebane has become his biggest crisis since taking over from Jacob Zuma.

While the Presidency could not be reached for comment on Sunday it released a statement on Saturday raising concerns about the information shared by the newspaper.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the selective circulation of banking information was clearly intended to cast aspersions on the president.