Brand SA plagued by internal woes

The fight for the control of Brand SA, a crucial state entity in the presidency, has taken a dramatic turn.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa grapples to attract foreign direct investment amid a sluggish economy, Brand SA - the entity created to market the country - continues to be plagued by infighting.

The new board of the organisation and minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will have their hands full following a recommendation by a disciplinary hearing for the dismissal of the entity's CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Makhubela, who has been on leave since April last year when charges were pressed against him, has been embroiled in a protracted battle with the entity's defunct board, until last month's guilty finding against him.

Documents in Sunday World's possession show Makhubela was found guilty last month on two of the four charges brought against him. The charges were the failure to disclose a conflict of interest and making disparaging comments about the institution. He was found not guilty of disclosing confidential Brand SA information and of breaching the terms of his leave.

Since March last year, the Brand SA board has been at loggerheads with him after it charged him with sexual harassment, which he was cleared of. The board then added more charges.