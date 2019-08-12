Deputy public protector's term ends soon - but he could serve another seven years

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane may soon have a new deputy.

This is if MPs do not retain the incumbent Kevin Malunga, whose term of office comes to an end in four months' time.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has set the ball rolling by informing President Cyril Ramaphosa that the assembly will start a process to fill the upcoming deputy public protector vacancy.

Malunga's seven-year term expires in December but the Public Protector Act makes a provision for a deputy public protector to serve two terms of office.

Malunga was appointed on December 10 2012 by former president Jacob Zuma after the assembly agreed unanimously to adopt a report of the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, which recommended his appointment.

In a courtesy letter dated June 12, Modise told Ramaphosa that Malunga's term of office expired on December 9.